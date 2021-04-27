Cop who arrested HH arrested for robbery

Police Officer arrested for Robbery

One of the Police officers who arrested UPND President Hakainde Hichilema over trumped up treason allegations and even testified against him before Magistrate Green well Malumani has been arrested for aggravated Robbery.

Mbita Mpanzi who is Chingola District Criminal Investigations Officer has been arrested together with five other Police officers.

What happened is that some criminals attacked a Chililabombwe businessman Kelvin Chambwe and got away with US80000.

The businessman reported the matter to Chingola Police who pursued the criminals. Others fled and the one who had the money was cornered arrested and later shot dead. The Police officers later shared the money.

Others arrested with Mbita Mpanzi are Chief Inspector William Bwalya who is District Police Intelligence Officer, Eddie Chiyabi, Constables, Casius Bwalya, Christopher Kabwe and Chimondi Hinji.

Mpanzi together with Senior Superintendent Musambachime were promoted after falsely implicating Hichilema in a traffic offence in Mongu.