Cop who arrested HH arrested for robbery

3

One of the Police officers who arrested UPND President Hakainde Hichilema over trumped up treason allegations and even testified against him before Magistrate Green well Malumani has been arrested for aggravated Robbery.

Mbita Mpanzi who is Chingola District Criminal Investigations Officer has been arrested together with five other Police officers.
What happened is that some criminals attacked a Chililabombwe businessman Kelvin Chambwe and got away with US80000.
The businessman reported the matter to Chingola Police who pursued the criminals. Others fled and the one who had the money was cornered arrested and later shot dead. The Police officers later shared the money.
Others arrested with Mbita Mpanzi are Chief Inspector William Bwalya who is District Police Intelligence Officer, Eddie Chiyabi, Constables, Casius Bwalya, Christopher Kabwe and Chimondi Hinji.
Mpanzi together with Senior Superintendent Musambachime were promoted after falsely implicating Hichilema in a traffic offence in Mongu.

    Nyambe the Hero 11 mins ago

    How can people have confidence in the police if they employ criminals?
      
    Like King Saul in the Bible who wanted to have David kill, Edgar Lungus has spent most of his six years on his rival rather than of sorting out real problems like paying off civil servants who went on voluntary retirement in 1999.

    yaks 45 mins ago

    kikikikikiki what goes round comes around!

