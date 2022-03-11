Copper theft matrix involving police, magistrates and drivers

HOW POLICE AND MAGISTRATES COLLUDE WITH COPPER THIEVES TO STEAL COPPER

ZAMBIA A PLACE WHERE COPPER THIEVES ARE PROTECTED AND FREE TO ROAM THE COUNTRY STEALING – most especially by the Police and the Courts (MAGISTRATES TO BE SPECIFIC)

June 2021 a truck laden with copper cathodes ex DRC was offloaded at Chirundu Border into a white tipper truck belonging to Kelvin Mwale, a Kitwe Businessman (PF Cadre), and was driven back to Kitwe by his driver John Vwalika.

The girlfriend to the Zimbabwe Driver was brought in for questioning by the Chirundu police and she narrated the story of how a tall slim man wearing glasses was with them in lusaka, this man is later identified as Chinyama Mwanza, PF Cadre, and was apprehended in Lusaka, the vehicle that picked up the driver and his girl friend Black Toyota Wish (registration number withheld) was captured on video at some places they were frequenting. At the Chilenje police station PF cadres together with John Chimba, surrounded the police station demanded for his release and for the keys of the vehicle. Chinyama and another suspect Micky Siansaali were questioned in Chirundu about their involvement in the theft.

In the meantime a notorious suspect is apprehended at NDOLA Airport Japhet Gondwe (currently serving a jail sentence) for aggravated robbery involving 2 trucks of copper cathode stolen in Kitwe in May 2021, which was sold to M Mwape for $200,000.00, who was the financier and also a PF candidate for Mwansabombwe, this story is to be continued.

Japhet Gondwe jumped bail for theft of copper cathodes in 2017 at Kapiri Mposhi where they used diazepam to drug the escort to enable them to steal the copper on a Tanzanian bound truck.

The suspects Chinyama Mwanza (from Lusaka) and Mickey Siansaali (from Kitwe), confirm Japhet is also involved in the Chirundu Copper theft. The team travel to the Copperbelt together with the suspects where Japhet identifies them and takes them to the yard where the tipper truck was hired. Kelvin Mwale, owner of the tipper truck registration number BCB 8310 is requested to present himself to the police station but some how never shows up (the powerful invisible hand instructed him not to), instead promises to send his driver to Chirundu for questioning and the police do not persue him.

Japhet Gondwe informs the police and team that he was acting together with Oscar Mwenso hence need to find him as he was the direct conatct to the buyer of the copper cathode.

Oscar Mwenso a notorious thief who was sentenced in ABSTENTIA in 2012 for 5 years, a sentence that he has never served to date for stealing 90 tons of copper blister from CCS in 2009.

Oscar Mwenso was also involved in theft of cobalt hydroxides in lusaka in 2018 february a case which was handled by C1 (W/C Inspector Nyama, Insp Uyoya) for which to date no report has ever been forthcoming despite having arrested many key suspects.

Japhet Gondwe takes the team to a Chinese plant on the Kalulushi road where he said they took the copper from Chirundu. This is the property of Mr Ma Chuahua, a chinese national who was deported twice in 2015 for stealing Copper concentrates belonging to Mopani Copper Mines (PLC) and somehow snuck back into Zambia in 2018 where he is the owns of a big processing plant in Kalulushi for the black mountain. You see how corrupt the systems are ? he managed to REGISTER a company in 2018 when he was still a PROHIBITED IMMIGRANT (PI) How ? the answer can only be given by the department of Immigrations.

In another investigation it was discovered that he bought stolen copper from another theft case in December 2020, he was apprehended and subsequently deported in February 2021 for the second time. The big wigs here also played a role by doctoring the deportation without allowing the invstigation officers to exhaused the criminal case at hand. Is this how matters are supposed to be handled?

After the 2021 Presidential general elections sometime in December Mr Ma Chuhua was officially granted entry back into Zambia. The questions again here are HOW ? WHO are the beneficiaries ? How does it work to pardon a CRIMINAL (PROHIBITED IMMIGRANT). The circle continues.

Japhet Gondwe, Micky Siansaali and Chinyama Mwanza (who apparently served a jail sentence for aggravated robbery at Zananco in Mongu another criminal record for him) are returned to Chirundu and statements are recorded.

John Vwalika tipper driver suddenly appears in Chirundu. He narrates how Oscar hired him through his boss (KELVIN MWALE), he loaded the copper at Chirundu and at 5 am proceeded towards the Copperbelt. His truck was stopped/impounded at the Siavonga police checkpoint (manned by Chirundu Police) questioning the contents of the copper and he confirmed Oscar paid the police to allow the truck to proceed (this has never been pursued by the Command. The same thing happens at Kafue police checkpoint and Oscar decides to stop over in Lusaka where Oscar and Japhet buys boxes of Crisps to conceal the copper. The same thing happens at Kapiri Mposhi weighbridg

The tipper parks on the side of the highway, Oscar goes to talk to the police manning at the entrance of the weighbridge. When they arrive in Kitwe Oscar removes him from the truck and proceeds with another driver offloads the copper and returns the truck to John. He confirms the three suspects in custody were with Oscar at all times. This happens not under duress.

Japhet Gondwe is taken to Kapiri Mposhi where he is sentenced to 7 years for theft of copper Cathode a case he disappeared on in 2017 and where he has another case for theft of a truck (Freightliner) and trailer which he committed again with Oscar Mwenso. Japhet Gondwe is currently serving his sentence in Kabwe.

Forward rapidly, in September 2021 Oscar Mwenso – under his alias Jonathan Mwale and Hactor Mainza are caught in Kabwe trying to steal 4Kms long of ZESCO copper cables (vandalism). A positive identification is made that Jonathan is actually Oscar Mwenso and the Chirundu Police are informed together with the Kitwe Prosecutors office, due to his outstanding jail sentence still to be served. The Kitwe Prosecutor advises that Kabwe and Siavonga Magistrates have been duly informed not to grant Oscar Mwenso bail and to return him to Kitwe.

Somehow, in November Oscar Mwenso is granted bail and in December 2021 steals a truck of cobalt hydroxides from the DRC in Lusaka.

On 8th February 2022, Japhet Gondwe appears in Siavonga Magistrate courts and admits to stealing the copper in Chirundu and then as per their tradition as criminals denies categorically the involvement of the other suspects Oscar Mwenso, Chinyama Mwanza and Micky Siansaali. He further asks the courts for leniency on the sentences stating that the company he stole the copper from was insured and they had been supposedly compensated by their Insurance Company when not (even then, does that warrant theft because there is insurance?). The courts agree that due to the fact that he did not waste the courts time he was sentenced to 3 years only for which as he is already serving his 7 years the sentence is commuted) the act is very clear “275A. (1) Nothwithstanding subsection (2) of section twenty-six, if the thing stolen

is copper cathodes, copper bars, cobalt, lead, zinc or vanadium the offender is liable to imprisonment for a period not exceeding fifteen years”. And someone gladly give 3 years to such a one and you expect the crime to be combated. The statements, witnesses and other evidence regarding Micky, Chinyama and Oscar were never presented to the Prosecutor by the Chirundu Police making it difficult for the prosecutor to prosecute the matter further (engineered). The Prosecutor was not even bothered to ask Japhet who he sold the copper to since he admitted having stolen the copper, obvious it’s not being kept in the Museum. The buyers are the ones who are mostly protected at all levels and when asked why it is irrelevant??

To be continued…

View the below link to give you more insight of what is being discussed here.

https://www.zambiawatchdog.com/oscar-mwenso-convicted-on-the-run-but-contiues-stealing-copper/