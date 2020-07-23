Copperbelt youths reject PF

The youth of Zambia!
Register to vote.
Tell all your friends to register to vote.
Make your voice heard in 2021 and VOTE.
Be careful not to be drawn into or used in violent attacks against anyone.
Use the power of the ballot.
The power of your voice.
SECURE YOUR FUTURE IN A CORRUPT FREE PROSPEROUS ZAMBIA.
IT IS POSSIBLE.
THE GOLD IS THERE.
THE LAND IS THERE.
THE EMERALDS ARE THERE.
THE COPPER IS THERE
MAKE IT HAPPEN AND CHOOSE LEADERS WHO EILL WORK FOR YOU.
MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD IN 2021
