Coronavirus cases individuals identified

Zambia- CORONA VIRUS(COVID-19) UPDATE

Lusaka- Wednesday 18th March 2020

It has been established that the couple that have tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) are originally Greeks, with French passports but have lived in Zambia almost all their lives.

The couple returned to Lusaka on Sunday 15th March 2020 from their holiday in France.

The couple is quarantined for treatment and isolation.

A tracing program has been activated from the passenger manifest to identify those that travelled with them and those that they have been in contact with to conduct tests.

Zambia has received 28 alerts, investigated 19 cases and now has two cases confirmed.

It has since closed schools, colleges and universities and banned public gatherings of more than ten persons.