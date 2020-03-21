Coronavirus: UK withdraws staff from Lusaka

Britain has announced that it is temporarily withdrawing a limited number of UK staff and their dependents from its High Commission in Lusaka due to what it calls a rapidly changing situation in the region.

In an advisory note, the High Commission says it will continue to carry out essential work including providing 24/7 consular assistance and support to British people in Zambia

But minister of health Chitalu Chilufya says there is no coronavirus in Zambia and that the couple that tested positive has recovered.

Why then is UK taking these drastic measures?