Correcting list of PF lies

RESPONSE TO ANTONIO MOURINHO MWANZA’S “MANYENGWE YA OPPOSITION”

This is all that the current Opposition have as their Manifesto for 2021. I have given quick and brief responses to their Manifesto:

1. ON GASSING: 26 people were arrested and are appearing in Court.

RESPONSE:

The gas attacks people experienced had a semblance of terror attacks in that they were coordinated, well-funded and authorities struggled to arrest the situation. An attack of that magnitude, does not require a cavalier report like “26 people were arrested” and it ends there, No! Zambians need their national security guaranteed by serious legal and administrative interventions. Zambians need to know who coordinated the attacks, who funded them and what the motive was. We need to know the engagement between Government and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), under which a treaty was signed by Zambia to prevent the use of gas weapons. We need Government to report on what chemicals were used, the potential health hazards for the people affected and the new restrictions imposed on the supply and storage of such chemicals. That is how a normal government behaves, not ayo manyengwe yaku PF media.

2. ON FIRE TENDERS: The matter was reported to ACC and brought before Parliament were those alleging fraud failed to prove their allegations. In fact Mr. Chishimba Kambwili ended up apologising to Hon Kampyongo for his false allegations.

RESPONSE:

How does this point prove that the fire tenders are worth US$1 million? If PF want to prove their innocence they should lay down the facts, unadulterated and let the people judge. Tell us the ultimate supplier of the fire tenders, show us their product catalogue, show us all the competing bids and explain why a 6 months old company was given a US$42million dollar contract.

3. ON 48 HOUSES: Ba uncle from the UP and Down Party has been exposed to be the one who actually knows the whole saga. Meanwhile the property remain f