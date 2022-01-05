Corruption and witch-hunt at ministry of agriculture continues

CORRUPTION AND WITCH-HUNT AT MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE

Dear Editor,

As workers at the Ministry of Agriculture, we are appalled by the manner in which a private company, MVC Consultancy, conducts the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) audit.

Prior to the government engaging MVC Consultancy, security wings like the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) conducted several audits.

As employees at the ministry, we feel the audit by the security wings was sufficient and correct and we are now wondering at the motive of letting a private organisation have access to government documents.

We are not, in any way, against this audit but we have several questions that must be answered by our Permanent Secretary Green Mbozi.

We will ask these questions through the Zambian Watchdog because you are fearless.

We have information that Alpha Commodities owner Maurice Jangulo imposed MVC Consultancy on the ministry so that he could bulldoze the audit findings in favour of his company and discredit other suppliers.

Jangulo has a stake in MVC through his proxy Chomba Sindazi. Most of are auditors in MVC are Jangulo’s relatives. This is the company used to discredit other suppliers with the exception of Alpha Commodities. The so called fake audit only shows that Alpha is the only supplier that has delivered 100 per cent of the Farmer Input Supply for the previous season hence single sourced to supply input in southern province at 1,407 per tonne

Sindazi had previously helped Jangulo get loans from banks and he is a director at MVC even though his name does not appear on the documents at PACRA. Previously, Sindazi worked at Standard Chartered Bank where Jangulo got loans.

Mr Mbozi sir, please provide us answers to the following questions:

1. How was MVC Consultancy awarded the contract?

2. Was there an advertisement soliciting for an audit at the ministry?

3. Was tender procedure followed in awarding the contract to MVC?

4. How much is the government paying MVC for the works which were ably done by the DEC and the ACC?

5. Using MVC Consultancy in which one of the suppliers has proxies, isn’t there conflict of interest?

Having stated the above facts, which we are able to substantiate with proper evidence, we urge the New Dawn government to thoroughly look into this matter.

President Hakainde Hichilema promised the Zambian people that there would be no corruption in government.

It was on that score that the majority of the Zambian people on 12 August 2021 woke up early in the morning to cast their votes. We won’t be shocked if one day Mbozi, Sindazi and Jangulo appear before the Public Accounts Committee.

See attached the letter to all provincial agricultural coordinators introducing MVC as the auditing firm.

Disgusted ministry of Agriculture employees.