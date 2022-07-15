Corruption at Wildlife and National Parks office

Department Of National Parks And Wildlife’s Corruption A Time Bomb.

Dear Editor,

Kindly hide my ID please. Am an officer under the DNPW at Chilanga. I write to you because I know there are so many Zambians who follow your page and you are supporters of Justice without fear or favor.

What is happening at DNPW is clearly grand corruption that if not checked by the different investigative wings is yet to render the fight against corruption as envisioned by President Hichilema a failed project. ZAWA officers as fondly known by many are on the loose extorting poor unsuspecting unemployed and hungry citizens, in the name of curbing illegal trade and hunting of wildlife, by implicating citizens and demanding huge sums of money from them and if victims fail to pay them these huge sums of money they stop at nothing till such individuals are sent to jail for crimes they haven’t committed at all. This has been going on and I can’t keep watching because my heart is not at peace.

A lot of you am sure are wondering how this whole scam happens. Well let me briefly tell you how these corrupt, cruel and heartless people work. There is a unit at DNPW called investigations and canine unit which usually conducts field operations rounding up poachers and other illegal traders is protected wild animals. This unit has recruited informers, who are paid commission for every successful case, whose core business is going round enticing people especially old people and youths who are told by these informers to look for these illegal trophies pretending to either be buyers or linked to high profile individuals who buy these trophies at very lucrative amounts. These unsuspecting people start searching for these trophies and these informers having known the different people who are searching for these trophies for them, they connive with wildlife officers by stealing samples of these trophies from our offices here at DNPW which they give to those who pretend as suppliers who ultimately link up with these old people and youths especially women. When this happens these informers who are acting as buyers move in with ZAWA officers subtly to arrest those they sent to look for these protected wildlife trophies and at this point they demand for payment and if this is not done these individuals are thrown in police custody at Chilanga main or Musamba police posts.

If your think am making up all this kindly make a date and visit Kafue Subordinate court on the 19th and 27th of July for there are cases currently under trial and you will be shocked to hear testimonies of victims as they explain to the magistrate. Investigative Journalists from different media houses take this as an opportunity to expose this corruption frenzy that is being done under the watch and support of senior officers at DNPW who seem to have a stake in all this corruption.

This corruption is not only in these units but many other units that handle other duties e.g issuing of hunting and concession licenses. I hope this will help bring sanity at DNPW by way of having the minister of Tourism and Arts Hon. Rodney Sikumba moving in to correct the rot. Am ready to contact you with actual names of officers who are perpetrators of this corruption trend if the department tries to defend these illegalities. Am urging other NGOs partnering with DNPW to be careful. The funding you give for lawful conduct of curbing illegal trade in protected animals is somewhat a cause because these officers are ready to send innocent citizens to jail just so they can access the funding.