Corruption by traffic police

Editor,

For me I will only vote for a candidate who will promise to put and immediate and compete stop to the corruption by road traffic police men and women.

The impunity with which traffic coops conduct corruption makes me sick. And what shocks me is the happiness by government over corruption on our roads. Whenever you see a road block, just no that nothing is happening but corruption. Road blocks are not staged to control over speeding, check defective cars, unlicensed drivers etc but to catch these people then make them bribe the police officers . Everyone knows that 90 per cent of motorists caught pay bribes to polka’d officers. And what is worse is that cshare (cashing) to senior cops in officers. Junior cops who do not cash or take enough are not assigned to road blocks again .

This is what PF has reduced the country to. Road blocks are nothing but fundraising braiis for police men. Our country stinks of corruption.

If no one promises to stop corruption on the roads and disband RTSA or overhaul it, I am not voting.

Chalwe