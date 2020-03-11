Council workers across the country stop working

Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union has directed its members countywide to stop going for work following the non-payment of salaries ranging from 1 to 6 months.

Speaking at a media briefing in Ndola, ZULAWU President Kingsley Zulu says non-payment of salaries is a serious abrogation of the labour Laws in the country.

Mr. Zulu says workers are in such a desperate state as some are being evicted from their houses for nonpayment of rentals.

He disclosed that the Minister of Local Government Charles Banda’s statement on the status of payment of salaries that they are up to date is highly misleading.