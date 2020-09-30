Court adjourns Mucheleka’s case

The Kasama Magistrate Court has adjourned to October 13th and 14th 2020 the matter in which UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka and three others are charged with aggravated robbery and malicious damage.

The matter has been adjourned because the Magistrate handling the matter is ‘conveniently’ out of jurisdiction. The four accused remain detained at Milima state correctional facility.

On the 13th October the matter comes up for mention and possible instructions from the DPP.

And the other case involving 10 UPND youths has also been adjourned to the same dates and the court has extended their bail.

All the accused are represented by Cornelius Mweetwa of Muleza Mwiimbu and Associates.

