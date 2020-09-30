Court adjourns Mucheleka’s case

The Kasama Magistrate Court has adjourned to October 13th and 14th 2020 the matter in which UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka and three others are charged with aggravated robbery and malicious damage.
The matter has been adjourned because the Magistrate handling the matter is ‘conveniently’ out of jurisdiction. The four accused remain detained at Milima state correctional facility.
On the 13th October the matter comes up for mention and possible instructions from the DPP.
And the other case involving 10 UPND youths has also been adjourned to the same dates and the court has extended their bail.
All the accused are represented by Cornelius Mweetwa of Muleza Mwiimbu and Associates.
COMMENTS
It will be easy to ruthlessly deal with the Power Failure by imprisoning them with cooked up cases because a precedent has been advanced, all what people will say is that it is normal because it happened in 2020 under the then Kampyozi who is now in prison and facing the same charges he used against his opponents and every one will say let it be so. THE GOODNESS IS THAT DAYS ARE FLYING, VERY SOON WE WILL LOOK BACK AND SAY WE WERE LEAD BY A THOUGHTLESS GROUPING WHO DID NOT KNOW ABOUT THE BOOMERANG OF ISSUES IN NATURE.