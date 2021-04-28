Court frees innocent citizens

A magistrate court has freed Eddie Nawa and 8 other innocent citizens who were arrested on 23rd December 2020 when UHakainde Hichilema was summoned to Police Service Headquarters.

Nawa and all the 8 other accused persons who were facing one count of conduct likely to cause a breach of peace have been found with no case to answer and acquitted accordingly.

They have all walked to freedom as innocent Citizens. They were represented by Mulambo Haimbe and Kamuwanga Phiri of Malambo and Company.