Court frees policeman who murdered my son

Allow me to express my disappointment regarding how mumbwa magistrate Court has protected the pf police cadre who brutally murdered my son. Details are that on 26th December 2018, police officer John kasanda was hired by the owner of Bakunda holdings a Rwandan to detain Junior Richard Mweemba and torture him. All relatives were denied access to the boy as the case was not there. The torture was severe and unbearable. Because of beatings and using electricity kasanda who boasted of pf support refused any relatives from visiting the boy. The boy died on 28th December 2018. The inmate who was tortured together with junior Richard Mweemba in Mumbwa police cells by the police without a case, testified as an eye witness who saw him beaten to death. The friend was released upon finding out that there was truly no case to answer. The pathologist did tests and gave a thorough report that constable kasanda murdered the boy who was 22 years old at a time. As a family we went to meet Mumbwa central police , the officer in charge just apologised and assured us that kasanda would be arrested together with Bakunda as they surely murdered the boy. At night on the 27th of December upon seeing that the boy was finally dead, they attempted to get the body on their Toyota land cruiser to go and lay him on the road so that vehicles should pass on him and pretend that he was bashed by a vehicle at night. God is faithful the land cruiser failed to start. On the 28th early in the morning when relatives went to take food, they were now told to carry the body to the mortuary!

Today the 5th of December 2021 was the final judgment of this painful death. The judge handling the case is judge Mpundu, who people said to me was a relative to Kasanda. He has dragged this matter from 2018 to date and has set the killers free!!

We thought this time we were guaranteed of justice. There’s no justice!! If the court cannot give a fair judgement on such a clear case, then why do we have courts in Zambia. We still have a big problem with our justice system in this country! When are we going to have access to fair judgments? We thought this went with the previous regime. See the photos how they tied and burnt his body before he died. What is more painful is that he had no case to answer!! My God where are you??? I will not rest.

I’m extremely disappointed!!!!!

Share this post





