Court gives back Kambwili his NDC

This is the first court case Kambwili has won from the time he left PF. Now that he is back in PF , suddenly cases go in his favour. Our courts have a very long way before they can have a bit of independence and integrity.

COURT RESTORES KAMBWILI AS NDC LEADER

By RHODAH MVULA

The Ndola High Court has stayed the ex-parte order which was restraining expelled National Democratic Congress-NDC-leader, Chishimba Kambwili from masquerading as the party’s President.

In the Ex-Parte order in favour of Dr. Kambwili dated 30th March 2021, the court stayed the Ex-Parte proceedings pending payment of costs in another proceeding.

The court has set 9th April 2021 as date for inter parte hearing.

Last week, NDC expelled Secretary General, Bridget Atanga discontinued the matter in the Lusaka High Court where she was seeking similar reliefs.