Court orders government to compensate Clive Chirwa K15 m



A Lusaka High Court has ordered the state to pay professor Clive Chirwa K15 million plus for illegal termination of contract.

The judgment was passed on Thursday 28 May 2020.

Clive Chirwa’s employment as Managing Director of Zambia Railways was terminated by late President Sata on allegations of corruption.

He worked for 7 months but the court said he should be deemed to have served the full 5 year Contract.

Leave to appeal has been granted to the defendants Zambia Railways and Attorney General (simply Government).