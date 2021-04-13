Court orders police to ‘produce’ Sejani

The Livingstone High Court sitting in Mazabuka has ordered the state to bring before it the 4 UPND officials who have been unlawfully detained for 24 days without charge. The Court has ordered that the victims must be produced in court today at 14:00hrs.

Lawyer for the four Cornelius Mweetwa of Muleza Mwiimbu and Associates who confirmed the order in Mazabuka said Judge Kenneth Mulife agreed to stand down the matter to 14:00hrsThis followed an application by the State to stand down the matter to allow for the movement of the detained persons to Mazabuka for the Harbeas Corpus hearing.

The four officials include Ackson Sejani, Fines Malambo, Javan Simoloka and Vincent Lilanda.