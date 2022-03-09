Court quashes nullification of Mkushi North election

By Hannock Kasama

The Constitutional Court has quashed the nullification of the MKUSHI North Parliamentary Election results.

The court has reversed the High Court’s judgment where the victory of Christopher Chibuye as Mkushi North Member of Parliament was declared null and void.

Constitutional Court Judge Martin Musaluke has delivered the verdict following the successful appeal filed by Mr. Chibuye.

Judge Musaluke has ruled that the lower court erred in law by relying on Circular Number 12 of 2020 that required Civil Servants to resign before contesting the 2021 General Election.

He contended that the circular has no bearing on articles 186 sub-article one and 70 sub-article two clause ‘b’ of the Zambia Constitution.

Judge Musaluke has observed that the foregoing provisions of the Constitution do not specify a time frame within which a Civil Servant must resign before contesting the General Election.

He has exonerated Mr. Chibuye that he resigned as Luapula Province Deputy Permanent Secretary in April 2021, 11 days before the filing in of nominations in May 2021.

This is in a matter where Mr. Chibuye of the Patriotic Front -PF appealed against the nullification of his election Victory as Mkushi North Member of Parliament.

The respondent was Topson Kunda of the United Party for National Development-UPND.

Mr. Kunda was being represented by Lusaka Lawyer Henry Mbushi while Mr. Chibuye’s lawyers are Kennedy Kaunda and Bonaventure Mutale.

Meanwhile, Other PF Members of parliament whose appeals regarding the nullification of their victory are pending include Joseph Malanji of Kwacha, Bowman Lusambo of Kabushi, Mutotwe Kafwaya of Lunte and Sibongile Mwamba of Kasama Central.

Others are Luke Simumba of Nakonde, Allan Banda of Chimwemwe, Taulo Kabwe Chewe of Lubansenshi and Kalalwe Mukosa of Chinsali.

ZNBC