BONANZA INDEED

These are the patches of ‘results’ former foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji tried to submit into the constitutional Court as his grade 12 Certificate.

The court rejected them.

The High Court already nullied Joseph Malanji’s election as MP saying he has no grade 12 certificate.

According to these patches, the former minister sat the grade 12 exams in 2010, 2015 and 2016..

His first attempt was in the 1970s, that time it was called form 5.