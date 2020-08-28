Court restores NDC registration

Court dismisses attempts to deregister NDC

The Kabwe High Court has dismissed with costs, the deregistration of the opposition NDC .

High Court Judge Isaac Kamwendo found the state’s attempt using the registrar of societies to trash democracy to be irregular.

The deregistration came after Mwenya Musenge’s failed efforts to destabilise the Party.

NDC Vice President Joseph Akafumba said the judgment now enables his party to be in full gear.

The state will now have to pay NDC all the costs incurred in this exercise – another wastage of tax payer’s money by PF!