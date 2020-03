51 tests were done yesterday

Six new cases are all directly related to the Pakistan travellers who who tested positive first. Four cases are directly linked as family members, a house helper and a congregant .

The 5th case stayed in same flat with the Pakistan’s.

Total now 35

Of the total 35 we have now 9 local transmissions.

Globally 723000 cases and 33000 deaths

Africa 5035 and 153 deaths.