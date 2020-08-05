Covid 19 cases rise to 7022 after Makeni Bridge gathering

8The  Ministry of Heath says it has recorded 3 new COVID-19 deaths/related increasing the number to 176 countrywide.

“Three (3) new COVID-19 related deaths, one female adult from Itezhi Tezhi (BID); one 43-year-old female who was admitted to a private health facility; one 71-year-old male, known hypertensive who was being treated for severe pneumonia at Levy Mwanawasa Isolation Centre,” Ministry of Health Spokesperson Dr. Able Kabalo said during the routine update on Wednesday .

And Dr. Kabalo said the overall positivity rate of specimens received daily in COVID-19 testing laboratories has risen from 1.8% to over 25% in one month

“We are scaling up on the testing as it is the surest way of early detection of cases in our communities so that we avoid further spread.” Said Dr. Kabalo.

Meanwhile Dr. Kabalo said the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 7022 with 5,667 recoveries.

“Among the active cases, 45 are on oxygen support. Six patients are critical with five admitted to the Intensive Care Unit,” he added.

