Covid -19: FAZ to receive $500, 000 from FIFA

By Nchimunya Ng’andu

The world football governing body FIFA is set to disburse $150m to its member associations as Covid-19 pandemic relief fund.

Each association including the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) will receive $500, 000 from FIFA.

In a statement seen on the FIFA website by Diamond Sports, FIFA will release all its operational funding due to member associations for the years 2019 and 2020 in the coming days as a first step of a relief plan to assist the football community impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino notes that the pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and it was the duty of the world football governing body to support those facing acute needs by providing immediate financial support.

The immediate financial assistance will be used to mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19 on football I’m member associations, namely to meet financial or operational obligations that associations may have towards staff and other third parties.

