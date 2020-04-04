Covid-19: police suspend snap check points

04TH APRIL, 2020 – In the wake of COVID 19, the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kakoma Kanganja has suspended Snap Traffic Check points until Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is secured for traffic officers.

This entails that only Permanent Security Check points (Road Blocks) will be mounted as the Police Command has already secured PPE for the officers.

We therefore call for personal responsibility by all road users during this suspension period.

Any offender that would be spotted by law enforcement officers abrogating Road Traffic rules and regulations will be dealt with according to the provisions of the Road Traffic Act.

Permanent Security Check points are those that operate on a 24 hour basis while Snap Traffic Check points are those random traffic check points that only last between 45 minutes and one hour.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER