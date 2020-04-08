No new covid 19 cases recorded as HH donates beef

PF health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has told a media briefing that the country has not recorded any covid 19 new cases out of 154 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

He has also disclosed that one of the 31 patients, a 74 year old man with an underlining health condition is on oxygen in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while the other 30 patients are in stable condition.

Dr Chilufya further said 195 truck drivers were being quarantined at UNZA Great East Road Campus out of which 147 have been screened and all tested negative and will now be released today to proceed to their points of destination while Zambian based drivers will continue under 14 day quarantine at their own cost.

And United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has donated beef carcasses, 300 thermometers, sanitizers, 350 boxes of various types of soaps and 200 bags of meali meal to be used by among others, health staff looking after the covid 19 patients and police officers manning the isolation centres.

Making the donation on behalf of the UPND leader was party National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango who stressed that it was just the beginning of more donations to come as the country battles the covid 19 pandemic adding that ultimately God should intervene.

She further reiterated that the UPND was available to exchange ideas especially in the fiscal regime and noted that the measures put in place by the Ministry of Health have helped to mitigate cases but was quick to point out that there was need for drastic measures in monitoring truckers entering the country to avoid importing new cases.

Mrs Nalumango also called on all stakeholders to ensure that the unity exhibited in fighting covid 19 must also be extended to the fight against poverty.

Bread of Life Church overseer Bishop Imakando also donated fluids worth k100, 000.

Meanwhile, PF also sponsored their vuvuzela one man organisations to make stage managed ‘donations’

Share this post







in an attempt to dilute the UPND.New Congress Party president ‘Pastor’ Peter Chanda pretended to ‘donate’ K75, 000 cash and 1,000 bags of meali meal while Spuki Mulemwa, who survives on handouts from the PF in exchange for statements that praise the government, ‘donated’ K50, 000 plus 750 bags of meali meal.