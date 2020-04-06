Covid 19 update- no new cases recorded as two more are discharged

Share this post







No new cases of covid 19 have been recorded in the last 24 hours out of 99 tests conducted, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed during the daily covid 19 press briefing.And two more patients have been discharged after testing negative bringing the total number of patients discharged to five.Dr Chilufya further said more human capital will be deployed to the covid 19 hot spots in Lusaka and has appealed to residents to cooperate with them adding that people should sacrifice a little longer because the turning point for the virus will come soon.Zambia has recorded a cumulative 39 positive cases out of which one died, five have since tested negative and got discharged leaving active cases at 33. The community surveillance system recorded 351 alerts which all tested negative.A total of 6,450 high risk people who entered the country have all been followed up out of which 1,598 have been discharged from the mandatory 14 days quarantine. Global cases are at 1,000,276 with 69,000 deaths.