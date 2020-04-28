Covid 19: Zambia gets loan from China

Despite all the huge financial donations that have been made to the ministry of health, the PF government has just borrowed undisclosed sums of money from China.

According to health minister Chitalu Chilufya Zambia and China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the delivery of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and other medical supplies to Zambia in the fight against COVID-19.

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Lie Jie said the supplies will soon be delivered to Zambia through Air Cargo .

Neither Mr Jie nor Chllufya is saying how much is involved. Clearly this is not a donation. You don’t sign an MoU for a donation.

To justify the borrowing, Chitalu Chilufya today announced that 10 more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. It might not be true.