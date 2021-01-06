Covid kills night club DJ

GRANDADDY’S
Popular Grandaddy DJ Nano has died. The boy was diagnosed with the novel corona virus.
His workmate DJ Jeezy is in critical condition and doctors now fear for the worst.
At the outbreak of the Covid 19, UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and MMD President Nevers Mumba advised the PF government to immediately lock up the country to contain the spread.
But government refused thereby creating an impression in the minds of the public that maybe Covid 19 was not serious in Zambia. Government officials continued holding public gatherings in direct disregard to f international recommendations.
But now government wants to blame members of the public for ignoring such recommendations.
COMMENTS
Can you keep the article about this deceased young gentleman, who am sure is a father trying to provide for his family, yet you call him a”Boy”.
Spare us the usual bootlicking and a$$$$ kissing that you do for upnd. Someday, HH will realise just how much of a liability watchdog has been to his ambitions.
So, Zambia should have been in lockdown from the time we had the first cases of Covid-19 from March 2020 to date? What kind of reasoning is this?
Article clearly written by a bitter upnd supporter as they are the ones that fail to reason in any given situation. HH was telling Zambians not to listen to PF regarding taking precautions against covid19, not this rubbish you are reporting iwe.
Zambians are behaving like Covid is over or it does not impact them. Just look at minibuses and markets full of people without masks. In the meantime, Lusaka Province Minister Lusambo is taken up with licking Lungu’s boots until they are shiny with his saliva. There is no leadership in Zambia – just a bunch of elected PFieves.
Just look at Lungu himself, turning up in public either without mask or putting on a poorly made unsafe mask. There is a leadership void at the top in Zambia. The kleptomaniacal Lungu and his colleagues have decided that there is not enough money to steal in Covid activities. That’s why they have lost interest. They also then syphoned money from anti Covid-19 activities to roads where it is easier to steal.