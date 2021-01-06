Covid kills night club DJ

GRANDADDY’S

Popular Grandaddy DJ Nano has died. The boy was diagnosed with the novel corona virus.

His workmate DJ Jeezy is in critical condition and doctors now fear for the worst.

At the outbreak of the Covid 19, UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and MMD President Nevers Mumba advised the PF government to immediately lock up the country to contain the spread.

But government refused thereby creating an impression in the minds of the public that maybe Covid 19 was not serious in Zambia. Government officials continued holding public gatherings in direct disregard to f international recommendations.

But now government wants to blame members of the public for ignoring such recommendations.