My son is not well. He has flu like symtoms, so I decided to take him for a COVID-19 test yesterday, Wednesday 6 December 2021. We went to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital. We arrived just before 10 00 hrs and we were there until 15 00hrs when he was tested. However, despite being sick, we were told the test results will only be ready in two weeks time.

