Cross border traders lose business due to weak Kwacha



By Prudence Siabana

Cross Border Traders at Lusaka’s COMESA Market have complained of loss of business following the depreciation of the kwacha against other major covetable currencies.

As of today, one United States Dollar was selling at K16.12 Ngwee and buying at K15.77 Ngwee.

In an interview with Phoenix News, some traders talked to explain that the continued weakening of the kwacha to the dollar is making it difficult for their business to make profits and travel out of the country.

They further point out that currently it’s expensive to import goods due to the depreciation of the kwacha and have since called on government to find lasting solutions as the weakening kwacha is negatively affecting their business to import new products.

PHOENIX NEWS