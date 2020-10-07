Dan Kalale accuses ECZ of importing damaged generators from Malawi

FORMER ECZ DIRECTOR DAN KALALE WRITES:

ECZ has now turned to Malawi to borrow generators for voter registration excercise, ati the ones they ordered will delay to come.

So right now this evening they are dispatching 15 trucks to Blantyre to pick the used generators and hoping to get back pa weekend to deliver to districts… 😂😂😂

Its trial and error, do you know what will happen with those generators, not 100% will be in working condition because they were used twice by Malawi in their two presidential elections this year and that will definitely compromise the quality of the Voter Registration excercise because most times the generators will be failing.

🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️