Data on your NRC mean something

VILLAGE AND CHIEF ON YOUR NRC

The National Registration Card was introduced in 1965. The first card 000001/11/1 was issued to Dr Kenneth David Kaunda.

The card number means something. For example NRC number 479974/11/1 stands for the four hundred and 79 thousand, nine hundred and seventy-fourth card

issued in Lusaka to a Zambian.

How do these numbers mean something? Well, let me break it down.

The first six digits are sequentially issued

numbers in a District.

The Next two digits stand for the District. The

First Digit signifies the Province the second DIgit the DIstrict. Hence 11 stands for Lusaka.

Province 1 District 1. Ndola is in the Copperbelt and cards issued there are 61 i.e. 6 for Copperbelt, 1 for Ndola.

The last Digit is for Nationality. 1 For Zambian, 2 For Commonwealth and 3 Other Foreigner.

The cards come in Three Colours Green For

Zambian, Blue for Commonwealth Citizen and

Pink For Other Foreigners.

The Village and Chief parts of the NRC are a

hangover from old Colonial Legislation. All

Africans were not supposed to be permanent

residents of urban towns and cities. They all

came from villages somewhere else. For taxation

and registration purposes, Africans were required

to provide their Home Village and chief

information.

Under the Colonial System, every single chief in

the country was registered and every single

village under his control. This meant repatriating

or even tracking down somebody was helped by

this system.

Under the National Registration Act, 1965, the

reason for having village and chief on the card

was to allow for background checks and follow-

ups.

One of the most boring jobs for the Zambia

Security Intelligence and Security Service and

the Police was to be sent to verify someone’s

identity.

For instance, I am the son of Michael Simon

Mulenga of Mutamba Village, Cheif Chitimukulu

Village Mutamba, Mungwi District. A background

check would involve sending a

policeman or

intelligence officer to Mutamba village to verify

these facts and vouch for my Zambianness.

One must remember that to this day a Birth

Certificate is not issued automatically at birth

and therefore identity theft in Zambia is not just

real but easy.

The Village and Chief on your National

Registration Card is for these purposes. We

remove that and it will become even easier to

buy or steal a Zambian identity.

In Zambia, the best ID document to steal or

acquire is the NRC. It opens up everything. Bank

Accounts, Title Deeds, Drivers Licenses,

Passports, NAPSA you name it, they all are connected to your National Registration Card.

Get an NRC and the whole world just opens up to

you. Remove the Village and Chief and even the

little chance of a background check on this crucial ID document disappears.

IT HAS GOT NOTHING TO DO WITH TRIBE.