Davies Chama arrested for attempted murder

POLICE DETAIN PF VICE CHAIRPERSON AND FORMER DEFENCE MINISTER, DAVIES CHAMA AS CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEMBERS RUSH TO WOODLANDS TO VISIT HIM

Lusaka-13th November 2021

Police have picked up and detained former Defence Minister and PF Vice Chairperson Davies Chama.

Mr. Chama has since been co-charged with his former security officer, Brian Dumisani Nyoni for attempted murder.

The duo are expected to be transported to Sesheke District where the matter will be heard.

Inspector General of Police, Remmy Kajoba announced last week that the Police would arrest people involved in political crimes dating back to 2015.

During the Mulobezi By-election, Davies Chama then as PF Secretary General went on a shooting spree injuries villagers and UPND supporters.