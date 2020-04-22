Davies Mwila, Chilufya and their girlfriend steal Covid 19 donations

By Proud Aushi Mushimba

There’s no two ways about it, PF officials have shared among themselves Jack Ma’s COVID 19, PPE donations to Zambia and reselling them on black market.

One of Davis Chama’s daughter has just advertised the following products for sale on WhatsApp ( for now I will withhold her first name).

I am forced to conclude a few cabinet ministers have shared the donated items from Jack Ma.

I have also been told Nakiwe one of the alleged side chick to Dr CCs from Smart Eagles and her sister Mary too are selling the the same in bulk. According to PF inner circles Mary is SG Mwilas side chick.

OR should we say its coincidental that they’re all having this at this time, did they foresee this and ordered them a long time, before the lockdown?