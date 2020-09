Prices of one day old Broiler chicks to go up next week, industry sources have revealed.

The prices of day old chicks were increased two weeks ago from K6 to the current K8 by all major suppliers such as Tiger, Hybrid , Zambeef and Ross.

The prices are likely to go to K9 0r K10 starting 1 October 2020.

Despite being unhealthy, 98% of Zambian depend on these chickens.