DEC cites DPP for incompetence

DRUG ENFORCEMENT COMMISSION FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST DPP

Lusaka-25th April 2022

The Drug Enforcement Commission has joined other petitioners in raising complaint for the removal of the Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP), Lillian Shawa-Fulata SC.

So far, the MMD, a party cadre who resides in Matero,Moses Kalonde and musician and activist, Chama Fumba known as Pilato have filed complaints against the DPP.

In the latest complaint, the DEC have alleged gross incompetence and gross misconduct.

They have cited the cases where the DPP entered Nolle Prosequi of; former KCM Liquidator, Milingo Lungu, the case of Speed Cameras in 2017 and a case of motor vehicle involved in alleged drug trafficking in 2016.