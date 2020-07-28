Dec says people who invested in seized Mazabuka village banking groups will forfeit money

News written by Byta FM Zambia

The Drug Enforcement Commission, (DEC)

says all the money from money circulating

schemes may be surrendered to the state to

send a correct message to participants.

DEC Senior Investigations Officer under the

Anti-money Laundering Unit, Mathias

Kamanga says the law is clear that

participating in such schemes is a crime in

itself.

During a Syndicated Covid-19 Programme on

Byta FM Monday morning, Kamanga said the

commission will not be giving money to

participants of a money circulating scheme.

“I think we in the past, we had a case with

Heritage coin where people, atleast got a

percentage of what they had invested and all

those things because we had moved in. But I

think for this time around, like I stated

earlier, the law is very clear – participation

in a money circulating scheme, is an offence

by itself. And so, will do the investigations

and take the matter to court and allow the

court to be able to forfeit all the money to

the state,” said Kamanga.

“Probably that will send the correct message

to the public, so that all people can know

that before you can be able to invest in

anything, you should be able to find out, is

this thing registered with the correct

regulators. If it was to go under, what was

going to happen? If these people were to run

away like it was in the other cases that we

have handled in Ikulile, Heritage coin. What

is going to be able to happen at the end of

it all,” he added.

Earlier, Kamanga stated that promising people

over 2000 percent profits in a once-off

investment is not village banking, but

“money schemes that are meant to steal from

the people of Zambia.

He says participants in a village banking

group are like-minded people that take part

in the entire activities of the association

from its formation to the sharing of profits

arising from its monthly savings.

Kamanga says members of village banking

initiatives make monthly contributions and

share profits according to their total

earnings, contrary to expecting hugebenefits from a single payment.

DEC is part of the investigating team that

has seized bank accounts including property

for Ono Savings Association and Comsave

Credit Union on allegations of being involved in illegal money circulating schemes.

The two institutions have dismissed allegations of being involved in illegal activities and say members make their profits through savings and loan repayments with interest.