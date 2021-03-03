DEC summons minister Malanji

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has summoned Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Malanji for questioning.
Sources at DEC stated that Mr. Malanji has been summoned in connection with his recent purchase of a Bell Helicopter.
The DEC wants to establish that money laundering regulations and tax laws were not breached in the transaction.
The Commission also wishes to establish the source of funding used for the purchase.
Malanji who is said to be out of the country, is expected to report to the Commission on Thursday or Friday.
Share this post
COMMENTS
Mr. Milanji is a fool and so are his supporters and sympathizers. When you occupy a public position you have to deny yourself luxuries and think of the many people in the country who fail to have proper meals in a day. Even when you make a lot of money on private businesses you still need to avoid luxuries because the public and superiors will correctly conclude that you spend all your time doing private business and not the job you are paid for.
The problem with DEC and other law enforcement institutions is that all their efforts ends up cleaning the corrupt. May be they should just leave them for the right environment. Political appointments are killing professionalism of law enforcement agencies. A call like the one above really is a useless call as at now because of lack professionalism and political interference. Just leave Malanji and other PF thugs alone rather than temper with evidence.
We are purchasing a dollar at K22.06. Cancer machine is down at UTH, chips in some chain stores are now a luxury. Spend K5 for chips and you get only two strips of chips. Back then it would be two handfuls. ZESCO units of K100 are like paging power in a phone. Surely all this untold suffering and you proudly and vividly remove $8.4 million to buy a helicopter. Please Ba DEC investigate and give us answers.
@Helicopter you’re very right. Imagine a UK or US Secretary (Mininster) buying a helicopter or displaying the kind of wealth these guys are displaying. He/She would be hanged out to dry by the press, public, tax officials and other law enforcement agencies. But this is Africa and all is well here because it’s okay for individuals to be more wealthy than government albeit dubiously..