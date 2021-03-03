DEC summons minister Malanji

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has summoned Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Malanji for questioning.

Sources at DEC stated that Mr. Malanji has been summoned in connection with his recent purchase of a Bell Helicopter.

The DEC wants to establish that money laundering regulations and tax laws were not breached in the transaction.

The Commission also wishes to establish the source of funding used for the purchase.

Malanji who is said to be out of the country, is expected to report to the Commission on Thursday or Friday.