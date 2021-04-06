Defamation of Lungu, Kambwili’s found with case to answer

By Rhodah Mvula

National Democratic Congress-NDC-President, Chishimba Kambwili has been found with a case to answer in a matter he is alleged to have defamed President, Edgar Lungu.

Dr. Kambwili is charged with defamation of the President contrary to Section 69 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that between August 26th and 27th 2019 in Lusaka, with intent to bring the name of the President into hatred, ridicule or contempt, Dr. Kambwili published an insulting matter by word of mouth.

Chief Resident Magistrate, Lameck Mwale in his ruling on the case or no case to answer found that the state had established a Prima facie case against Dr. Kambwili to warrant putting him on his defence.

The matter comes up on 20th April 2021 for defence.

