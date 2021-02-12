Defence minister Chama accused of stealing millions of Dollars

OPEN LETTER TO THE ACC

Mega theft and corruption

Ministry of Defense

Attention: ACC

Minister : Davis Chama

PS: Sturdy Mwale

In 2019, a convoy of military equipment entered into Zambia with a thousand or so strong fleet.

These military trucks of different capacities and cranes for military use were seen everywhere in Zambia and putting fear in our citizens.

The Ministry of Defense is very secretive ministry and has to be very professional in what they conduct

In Zambia it is completely opposite,

Mr. Chama flew to turkey in 2018.

The procurement process that Mr.Chama embarked on for the defense forces of Zambia was a huge or one of the biggest money laundering your ministry has ever embarked on. He purchased the fleet of military trucks and cranes and armored personal carriers at a insane price tag of

$ 168,000, 000.00 one hundred and sixty eight million according to records found at your permanent secretary office .

This report from intel sources state that military aircraft is not even in this transaction of grand theft. This cost was only for land military equipment.

The supplier has paid $28,000,000.00 twenty eight milllion dollars to Mr.Chama from which he has taken for himself almost 9 million dollars.

Mr.Chama sourced a company from his cartels to supply the Zambian army with serious second hand trucks made by military truck maker SAURER , and you also did the same like your counterpart KAMPYONGO by awarding your cronies to supply you with second hand trucks.

The supplier has offered huge amounts of cash incentives and kick backs.

Your PS Mr. Sturdy Mwale was caught with a huge bag of cash bundles. When colleagues witnessed this, Mr.Mwale mentioned Mr.Chama and President Lungus name to silence them.

Mr. Chama you have proceeds believed to be proceeds of crime in the millions of dollars, as defense has no accountability and you are strategically out there to serve Lungu and his third term bid.

Mr. Chama has vast properties and assets that were attained off of the corruption money of suppliers. Numerous luxury vehicles, such as T cruisers vx 3, BMWs, Range Rovers for your personal pleasure.

Plentiful cars in the government yard which are too many to count.

Trucks all under your family name.

Properties in Woodlands, airport area, flats in Makeni next to Lamasat.

Multiple houses owned around Lusaka under various names of your family and children.

Sources can publish the records of all the properties.

Sturdy Mwale’s PS is laden with information that can expose the truth against your self and your boss.

And yet himself Mr. Sturdy is heavily rich from corruption deals that he was given direct instructions from statehouse under Simon Mitti.

When state house saw that we have this report they pulled Mr. Sturdy Mwale down and fired Mr. Mwale out to hoodwink the nation and the people.

Mr. Sturdy went to Chicago’s on a Saturday evening and met with individuals who have recorded you to implicate your minister Mr. Chama and President Lungu.

It was stated by Mr.Sturdy “These instructions come directly from state house and they are the ones to direct us who to award the contract to, we can help you from our side and of course the minister is very close to president and he’s a confidante and a trusted man of the boss. The president has to instruct him and he will instruct us what to do and we can finalize the contract details ourselves.” Further saying, ” me and my team we shall see that we put everything in order but then you have to also award my team.”

Mr.Sturdy has stolen millions of dollars from hard working Zambian citizens.

Attached are photos.

Once they are in power .

Regarding CHITOTELA

The Minister of Tourism, Mr. Chitotela has approved and sold illegal animals from the following national parks. The trucks have been spotted in north Luangwa and Kafue national park there have also been a very big fight between the locals of the areas with the truck drivers.

NORTH LUANGWA NATIONAL PARK

KAFUE NATIONAL PARK

SOLD FOLLOWING ANIMALS TO FOLLOWING ENTITIES

MUNYAMA GAME RANCH

11 ROAN ANTELOPES

30 PUKU

5 WARTHHOGS

LANGANI GAME RANCH

20 ROAN ANTELOPES

MUCHENJE GAME RANCH

5 ZEBRA

ILLINDA GAME RANCH

20 DEFASA WATER BUCK

50 PUKU

50 RED LECHWE

AFRICAN PARKS ARE TIRED OF THIS MINISTER AND THE CHIEFS ARE ALSO TIRED OF THIS MINISTER AND THE CHIEFS