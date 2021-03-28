Delete photos from your phone before cyber inspectors come for you

Delete Porno from Your Computer and Mobile Devices or Face Five Years Imprisonment

By Brenda Nglazi Zulu

Prohibition Of Pornography

Many people have been taking naked pictures and videos of themselves and shared them online. Some people have actually taken naked pictures and videos of others and shared them online.

Other people actually practice online sex and have had pictures or videos of them taken and shared online.

Some people actually have Pornography videos automatically downloaded from those who share on what’s app. Many people have suffered under revenge pornography and have had their naked picturesand videos shared online.

It is time to delete all pornographic photos and videos on your computers, tablets and mobile phones before they leak to social media or cyber inspectors find them.

_Part IX Clause 56 Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act 2021_

56. (1) A person shall not produce or participate in the production of pornography using a computer system.

(2) *A person convicted of an offence under subsection (1) is liable, to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand penalty units or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years, or both*.

(3) A person who knowingly—

(a) *produces pornography for the purpose of its distribution for profit through a computer system commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding one million penalty units or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding ten years, or to both*; and

(b) *offers, circulates or makes available, pornography through a computer system commits an offence and is liable on conviction, to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand penalty units or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years, or to both.*

