Dependant murders nurse

KAWAMBWA NURSE KILLED BY HER DEPENDENT

Police in Kawambwa received a report on Murder from F/Lucy Namposya aged 33 of Clerk Compound in Kawambwa District, also a Worker at Kawambwa District hospital.To the effect that her niece F/Bulemu Kafunda aged 36, a Nurse at Kawambwa Hospital that she was brutally murdered by M/Davy Chishiba aged 21 who was being kept by the deceased.

Brief facts of the matter are that In 2016 the now deceased bought a small holding at a nearby village in Filope Area , whilst there she identified a boy who by then was not doing anything. She decided to take custody of the boy namely Davy Chishiba and enrolled him at Kawambwa Skills School whilst staying with him in town. The deceased continued staying with the boy now the suspect at her house whilst providing him everything including school requirements.

During the six years of staying with him the deceased noticed some change of behaviour from the boy where by he started coming home late, sneaking into her bedroom and doing other strange activities.

On 22nd November,2021 the boy wrote his last grade twelve examinations paper.

The deceased immediately summoned the father to the boy and explained about the bad behaviour of the boy.

They concluded that the boy should move back to the village since he had finished his grade twelve.

Upon hearing that both the boy and the father were not happy though the father agreed.

On 27th November,2021 both the deceased and the boy now the suspect retired to bed not knowing the boy had made arrangements with other people to kill his guardian.

Prior to 27th November,2021,the deceased was on 26th November,2021 supposed to report for work but she didn’t. The Nurse in charge at Kawambwa District Hospital decided to contact her through the phone but her phones were off.

On 30th November,2021 around 18:10 hours the matter was reported at Kawambwa Police station and a follow up was made by Police.

Upon searching at the house the officers found a written note on the deceased’s bed stating that; ” She was raped by unknown person hence she felt ashamed of what had happened that she has gone to the farm in Filope Area. The note further stated that, 10% of her properties should be given to M/Davy Chishiba.”

A search was extended to her farm and nothing was found at the farm though the caretaker M/Chishimba other names not known was present.

Another search was conducted around the house in town where officers discovered burnt human bones in a rubbish pit with remains of burnt tires.

Police picked up the remains of the deceased and deposited them in Kawambwa District Hospital Mortuary for further examination.

The two suspects have since been apprehended and are leading the officers to the crime scene and also for the apprehension of others who are alleged to have jointly acted together.The two are : M/Davy Chishiba Senior. and M/Davy Chishiba Junior.Police are investigating the matter.

RAE HAMOONGA

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE SPOKESPERSON.