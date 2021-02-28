Deplorable Lusaka Mongu road irks MP

*BAD STATE OF LUSAKA– MONGU ROAD ANGERS MBANGWETA*

UPND western provincial chairperson Mr Akapelwa Mbangweta has expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction over Lusaka-Mongu road which he refereed to as an economic road.

Mr Mbangweta who

also pay taxes to the government of the republic of Zambia.

Mr Mbangweta said Zambians must wake up and vote for UPND so that they can be able to enjoy their taxes because UPND will be able to address the affairs of the people.

He added that western province like any other province is also part of Zambia and it should be given attention like any other province.

