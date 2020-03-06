Depreciating if the Kwacha to trigger another increase in fuel – Nyirenda

1

Depreciating if the Kwacha to trigger another increase in fuel – Nyirenda

By Tinkerbel Mwila

Former Zambia Chamber of Commerce President Michael Nyirenda has predicted a further upward adjustment on fuel pump prices due to the continued deprecation of the kwacha.

The kwacha has continued losing value and now trading at k 15.52 from k15 per dollar as of last week.

Reacting to the development, Mr. Nyirenda says Zambia is using the dollar to import fuel hence the weakening kwacha may trigger another upward adjustment on petroleum products.

He has since asked government through the central bank to quickly put in place measures to arrest the situation adding that if left unchecked, it may compromise the already deteriorating economy.

PHOENIX NEWS

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. FNB says Kwacha likely to fall further
  2. Tazara says it has delivered million litres of fuel
  3. Fuel crisis looming as govt fails to pay suppliers $500 m
  4. Kwacha loses value again
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1
  • comment-avatar
    Kiki 19 seconds ago

    Equally, the Palibe Fund (pf) party has depreciated, now trading on tribalism, violence and gassing. This will trigger their exit in 2021.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *