Derrick Chitala leaves ZESCO

To all my friends. After tour of service as Zesco Ltd Chairman and Director for almost five years, I have today retired. It was a challenging duty as we tried to manage over 7 billion dollars people’s assets with integrity and patriotism. We hope the example we set up is continued by other patriots. We will be available to render any advice when sought as the company still has many challenges such as the renegotiation of the odious debt and unfair power purchase agreements and the commissioning of KGL. We continue serving the Republic in academia and other areas including taking time off to enjoy our 10 grand children.
Mbita Chitala
Former board Chair
ZESCO
Chisha Banda,
Learn to appreciate lives and what they have done for the greater good of the nation. Don’t be so drawn to negativity. That’s just my polite advice to you.
As for me I say to Mr Chitala, your life and service to Zambia has been exemplary. I owe you a hand shake. Thank you sir and may God bless you with family in your future endeavors 🙏🏿
My brother by accepting this appointment u did yourself disservice! People will remember u for the worst management style as u allowed PF to take control of u & ZESCO and abominable loadshedding which was preventable. You destroyed so many businesses & people’s lives. In addition there are charges awaiting u as u are not insulated against the Law. Am shocked that u even hv the courage to resign. God Bless Zambia
As founder member of MMD, Chitala should have done a better job at ZESCO. Instead he was simply being used by PF to an extent where party cadres found themselves on ZESCO payroll. All PF cadres who were on ZESCO payroll should prepare to refund the money and to serve prison sentences.