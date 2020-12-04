Derrick Chitala leaves ZESCO

MBITA ‘DERRICK’ CHITALA WRITES:

To all my friends. After tour of service as Zesco Ltd Chairman and Director for almost five years, I have today retired. It was a challenging duty as we tried to manage over 7 billion dollars people’s assets with integrity and patriotism. We hope the example we set up is continued by other patriots. We will be available to render any advice when sought as the company still has many challenges such as the renegotiation of the odious debt and unfair power purchase agreements and the commissioning of KGL. We continue serving the Republic in academia and other areas including taking time off to enjoy our 10 grand children.

Mbita Chitala

Former board Chair

ZESCO