Desks and uniform making contracts for youths, says HH

President Hakainde Hichilema has stated that government contracts to produce desks and uniforms will be given to Zambian youths and women.

The Head of State says this is part of his business and job opportunities for the locals.

The President however says any Zambian wishing to join ventures with citizens from outside the country will do so out of their volition.

He says government’s responsibility is to ensure that Zambians and Zambian businesses are protected first.

He writes below…

We are thankful to His Royal Highness, Chief Chamuka of the Lenje speaking people in Central Province for giving us an opportunity to meet with him. During our meeting we stated that we are working round the clock to ensure that people have jobs, business opportunities and quality health care services and education.

Like earlier on, we stated that there will be no need for Zambians to go hungry under our government because food and shelter is a bare necessity.

Agriculture is key for development and this is why we call on all of you to join us in ensuring a better Zambia.

Once our budget is presented, come January, 2022, a lot of the reforms that will empower our people will be carried out.

There shall be no buying of nurses uniforms or indeed men and women in uniforms uniform from outside. These will be produced by you the youth and women. This is job creation. We will not allow such including making of desks for schools and other government needs to be produced by foreigners unless they partner with you.

We are methodical and systematic and we understand the job you gave us fellow citizens and trust the process, we will achieve this together.

People of Lufwambula in Chisamba, come 21st October, 2021 by-election, vote for Fred Choongo as Council Chairperson. He is your son and our chosen representative to help us bring development to the area.

May God Bless our Country.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.