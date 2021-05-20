Detained Nawa gets sick

MUBITA C. NAWA TAKEN ILL OF PARTIAL PARALYSIS WHILE IN DETENTION.

It is nearly Two (2) weeks since the police arrested and detained Mr. Mubita C. NAWA on a charge of defamation of the President.

Mr. Nawa has never been presented before court, and the Police continue to refuse to grant him his constitutional right for bond while the matter is still under consideration by the DPP’s Chambers.

The nation may wish to know that Mr. Nawa has since suffered partial paralysis in the left arm, as well as a stiff neck.

The medical case of Mr. Nawa is being attended to by medical personel at Kabwata Clinic.

Legal counsel for Mr. Nawa continues to engage both the DPP’s Chambers and the police for this matter to be concluded quickly.

We urge sobriety and professionalism in this matter and demand that the police unconditionally release Mr. Nawa while the DPP continue to conduct their work on the matter.

Issued: Anthony Bwalya

UPND Presidential Spokesperson

20 May 2021