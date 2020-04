On 29 March 2020, Patrick Kangwa (from Chifubu in Ndola) was driving an Acid Tanker in Kolwezi when , according to him, a person riding a motor bike hit into his truck and broke his leg.

Kangwa was arrested put in custody since March 29th to date with no food and no representative from his workplace despite informing them.

He works for a somalian company called Hale and previously worked for Gomes haulage. Those who know his family kindly let them know as the man is really suffering