Detained UPND candidate hospitalised

The five UPND members who were detained yesterday on 14th July 2021 around 15hrs have remained in police cells for the second day. The four Mr Frank Tayali, parliamentary aspirant for Ndola Central, Luckson Chisenga, councilor aspirant chipulukusu ward, Henry Kabwebwe, councilor aspirant for Twapia ward, Constance Chanda, a trustee for Ndola Central constituency and a man who was merely for putting on UPND regalia in the street.

Mr Tayali was charged for malicious damage to a police vehicle whilst the two Kabwebwe and Chisenga were charged with conduct likely to cause breach of peace. Constance was picked for merely being in the group of other party members who had gone to give solidarity during the questioning of Mr Tayali. Constance has a three months old baby which has not been allowed to be breastfed for the second day by the police.

Ndola District chairman Mr Joseph phiri complained that it is not in order for police to deny everyone to see the detainees and not even allowing the medical personnel to attend to Mr Tayali who’s hypatension. Mr phiri said that police must be professional and not like it is where they are instructed by PF party cadres. What is the case which can make our members spend all this long in the cells , Mr phiri asked . Mr phiri said that it is a shame and inhumane for police to deny the mother to breastfeed the three months old baby for the second day.

Mr phiri however pitted the police for being told to work under such unprofessional conditions. By press time around 18:30hrs party officials were still negotiating with police to allow the medical personnel to have access to Mr Tayali for medication but police stood their ground that they won’t allow any medical personnel to attend to Mr Tayali. When questioned as to why the police were behaving like that, they just responded that it was not their wish but that orders were coming from above and minutes later the officer incharge came from upstairs and lambasted the officers who allowed Mrs Tayali to see the husband before driving off.

