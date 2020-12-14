Did Lungu really say he laughs when people complain of hunger ?

If President Lungu really said he laughs when he hears people say things are hard in Zambia, then the problem we have is not only incompetence.

A President making light of the runaway panic citizens are experiencing at an unravelling economy, sounds very spiteful.

Like the mess he has created is deliberate and he is enjoying observing these two Zambias – his and his mate’s of stunning wealth, and ours in which the very means to survive are destroyed.

This is the same spirit displayed by a wealthy Minister who says his family will starve if he takes 50,000 out of his millions to pay back money he illegally earned.

I better leave it there.

Laura Miti