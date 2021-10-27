Different Betting Bonuses in Zambia

Bonuses are one of the effective means which bookmakers use to entice prospective bettors to their platform. It is hard to see an online sports betting platform without bonus offers.

Bonuses come in different packages, and it is crucial to know the types of betting bonuses. Get free betting tips and predictions at Liontips.com

Free Bet

Every Zambian sportsbook offers free betting bonuses to loyal punters. It is popular and is relatively smaller than other bonuses. The free bet wagering terms and conditions are flexible.

Welcome Bonus

Sports betting sites welcome new members with funds to bet on any sports once they make their first deposit. The welcome bonus is usually given upon registration and a first deposit, and it could be between 10-100% of your deposit. Some sites offer three welcome bonuses, one for each deposit.

No deposit

This bonus does not require you to fund your account. It has a low turnover and requires that you roll over your winnings multiple times before you can withdraw your money.

Matched Bonus

It gives you a set percentage based on the amount of money you deposit. It could be a 50- 100% matched bonus.

Reload Bonus

Also known as cashback, this bonus helps you earn back your losses. The percentage may or may not be fixed. And your earnings depend on your status on the platform.

Referral Bonus

Some platforms require a new bettor to register through a user’s account referral link. Once he registers and makes the first deposit, the referral will receive a percentage of the deposit.

How to Find a Sportsbook with Good Bonus in Zambia

Many Sportsbooks exist in Zambia, but not all will give gamblers maximum satisfaction with their services. Therefore punters must ensure that they go for the best and the ways to find them include.

Reviews

Browse through online reviews to know which sportsbook provides the best bonus. Reputable reviewers are constantly looking for the best site and weigh their findings based on several factors. The reviews will give you details about different sportsbooks, their services, rewards, and promotions.

License and Safety

Most licensed betting platforms offer good bonuses and safe betting transactions. Run a background check and see if the site is licensed. Also, check if the site has a strong encryption system to protect your account data.

Betting Bonus Conditions You Should Know

Wagering Terms and Conditions

To avoid losing your money, read the wagering requirements carefully. Every bonus has their wagering terms and most require you to bet your bonus several times before you can withdraw your earnings.

Expiry Date

All bonuses have their expiry dates, and you shouldn’t waste time using your bonus to wager. The expiry period could be between 7 to 30 days.

Minimum deposit value

This condition requires you to wager only on minimum odds like 1.40, 1.50. Any bet below or above the required odds will not be effective.

Minimum betting odds

The bonus terms state the minimum amount you must deposit before you can use your bet bonus.